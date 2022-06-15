Scope

The Radiation Measurements section is dedicated to the advancement of radiation measurement science and technology within the context of nuclear engineering.

Under the leadership of Professor Qingmin Zhang from Xi'an Jiaotong University, this section serves as a platform for publishing original research, methodological innovations, and technological developments that address the challenges of radiation detection, measurement, and characterization in nuclear energy systems, fuel cycles, and associated facilities. Emphasis is placed on improving measurement accuracy, sensitivity, reliability, and traceability under operational, accident, and decommissioning conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

(1) Radiation Monitoring for Nuclear Facilities In-core and primary loop online radiation monitoring



Workplace and area radiation monitoring systems (RMS)



Continuous monitoring of radioactive effluents (aerosols, iodine, noble gases, etc.)



(2) Radiation Detectors and Nuclear Electronics Gas-filled detectors (ionization chambers, proportional counters, GM counters)





Scintillation detectors (organic, inorganic, and novel scintillators)





Semiconductor detectors (HPGe, CZT, SiC, diamond, etc.)





Neutron detection technologies (³He alternatives, BF₃, fission chambers, scintillation neutron detectors, self-powered neutron detectors, etc.)





Nuclear electronics and data acquisition systems





(3) Radiation Imaging and Nondestructive Assay Gamma, neutron, and muon imaging (Compton cameras, coded aperture, pinhole, etc.)







Industrial CT and digital radiography for nuclear fuel and waste







Segmented gamma scanning (SGS) and tomographic gamma scanning (TGS)







Active and passive nondestructive assay (NDA) of nuclear materials and reactors







(4) Radiation Protection and Environmental Monitoring Personal dosimetry and dose assessment









Internal exposure monitoring (whole-body counters, lung counters, etc.)









Environmental radioactivity survey and assessment









(5) Nuclear Material Accounting Nondestructive analysis of special nuclear materials (U, Pu, etc.)











Radiation measurement techniques for nuclear facility decommissioning











(6) Metrology and Advanced Techniques Establishment of reference radiation fields and detector calibration













Measurement uncertainty evaluation and traceability













Digital radiation monitoring, 3D radiation field reconstruction, and AI applications in radiation measurement













High-temperature and radiation-hardened detector technologies We encourage submissions that provide thorough, detailed insights into various aspects of radiation measurements and their practical applications. Additionally, we particularly welcome research that aligns with and promotes the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). Papers on nuclear medicine and the effects of radiation on live tissues are out of scope. This multidisciplinary section shares cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in radiation measurement within nuclear engineering with researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.