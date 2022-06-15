Scope

The Glaucoma section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of glaucoma.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Shamira Perera from Singapore National Eye Center, the Glaucoma section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ophthalmology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models of disease

biomechanics

epidemiology

glaucoma laser treatment

glaucoma medical therapy

glaucoma surgery

intraocular pressure

neuroprotection

optic nerve imaging

perimetry

structure and function

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of glaucoma, contributing to the overall understanding and management of the condition.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

The Glaucoma section does not consider submissions that focus on general surgery or surgical outcomes unrelated to glaucoma management and treatment. Studies that do not specifically address glaucoma pathophysiology, diagnosis, or therapy are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that contribute to the overall understanding and management of glaucoma, as well as those that support and advance good health and well-being, are welcomed and encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of glaucoma to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.