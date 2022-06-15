Mission & scope

Frontiers in Organizational Psychology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on publishing research aimed at benefiting the broader scientific community.

Led by Field Chief Editor Piers Steel from University of Calgary, Frontiers in Organizational Psychology welcomes research contributions in various domains of organizational psychology, aiming to bridge the gap between theory and practical application. Topics include, but are not limited to:

employee well-being and health

individual assessment and psychometrics

leadership and management

organizational culture and climate

organizational diversity and inclusion

organizational innovation and forecasting

organizational justice, ethics and social responsibility

organizational theory

performance and development

team dynamics and group behaviors

work motivation and participation

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing various aspects of organizational psychology essential for sustainable development and the well-being of individuals and societies. Research published in Frontiers in Organizational Psychology contributes to several SDGs, including Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

Manuscripts that do not pertain to the field of organizational psychology or fail to contribute to the advancement of research within this discipline are not accepted by Frontiers in Organizational Psychology.

Frontiers in Organizational Psychology is committed to advancing developments in the field of organizational psychology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.