Mission & scope

Frontiers in Organizational Psychology publishes high-quality research with the needs of the broader community in mind. To this end, we encourage research that is designed to be meaningfully useful to scientists in the field, not just whether it addresses theory. Therefore, we encourage research that clarifies, consolidates, updates, anticipates and challenges. The organizational psychology field has an unwieldy number of theories, constructs and measures. Our goal is to provide pivotal papers that incrementally or substantially makes this complexity manageable and advances our progress.

The key areas of the organizational psychology we cover reflects our areas of expertise. Consequently, we focus on:

• Organizational Innovation

• Employee Well-being and Health

• Performance and Development

• Organizational Diversity and Inclusion

• Individual Assessment and Psychometrics

• Organizational Culture

• Work Motivation and Participation

• Leadership and Management

• Group Behaviours

• Organizational Theory

In addition, we encourage transparent and replicable work that definitively:

• Assesses or consolidates multiple measures or scales

• Provides construct clarity or taxonomic structure

• Updates meta-analyses, including those that provide previous unavailable underlying databases

• Consolidates or compares and challenges several theories

• Consolidates best practices

• Provides systems for improved investigation, such as open access agent modeling

• Anticipates or identifies past shifts in phenomena that limits generalizability of findings, such as forecasting

• Establishes moderators that affect the strength of relationships, both empirically and theoretically

Again, research should emphasize its usefulness to the community and communicate it was conducted with care. This entails adept expression, clear and replicable statistical methods, as well as accurate and thoughtful references.