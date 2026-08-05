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European University of Rome
Roma, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Social Matters Research Group, Universidad Loyola Andalucía
Córdoba, Spain
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Jaume I
Castelló de La Plana, Spain
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Faculty of Arts, University of Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health