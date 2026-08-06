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Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
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Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business, Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Performance and Development
Appalachian State University
Boone, United States
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
Department of Human Movement Sciences, Darden College of Education & Professional Studies, Old Dominion University
Norfolk, United States
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
IU Internationale Hochschule
Erfurt, Germany
Associate Editor
Performance and Development