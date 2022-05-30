ron landis
Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business, Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Performance and Development
Appalachian State University
Boone, United States
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
Department of Human Movement Sciences, Darden College of Education & Professional Studies, Old Dominion University
Norfolk, United States
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
IU Internationale Hochschule
Erfurt, Germany
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
The University of Texas at El Paso
El Paso, United States
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
University of Bergamo
Bergamo, Italy
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
University of Paderborn
Paderborn, Germany
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
Weissman School of Arts and Sciences, Baruch College
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Performance and Development
Bond University
Gold Coast, Australia
Associate Editor
Performance and Development