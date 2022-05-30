gabriele giorgi
European University of Rome
Roma, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Social Matters Research Group, Universidad Loyola Andalucía
Córdoba, Spain
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Jaume I
Castelló de La Plana, Spain
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Faculty of Arts, University of Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Studies G. d'Annunzio Chieti and Pescara
Chieti, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Università Link Campus
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Sevilla University
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Department of Life Sciences, University of Trieste
Trieste, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
Ivey Business School, Western University
London, Canada
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Belgrade
Belgrade, Serbia
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Employee Well-being and Health