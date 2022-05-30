emma jeanes
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Faculty of Psychology, Gadjah Mada University
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Brazilian School of Public and Business Administration
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Rey Juan Carlos University
Móstoles, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
NECE - Research Center in Business Science, University of Beira Interior
Covilhã, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Deusto
Bilbao, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Escola de Administração da Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV-EAESP)
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Mercatorum University
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Afeka College of Engineering
Tel Aviv, Israel
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Alexandru Ioan Cuza University
Iași, Romania
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Faculty of Psychology and Education, University of Deusto
Bilbao, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Performance and Development
Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane, Australia
Community Reviewer
Organizational Justice, Diversity and Equity