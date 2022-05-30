ishani aggarwal
Brazilian School of Public and Business Administration
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Brazilian School of Public and Business Administration
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Mercatorum University
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
London School of Economics and Political Science
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Florida State University
Tallahassee, United States
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Koblenz
Koblenz, Germany
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Insper
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Erlangen Nuremberg
Erlangen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
California State University, Sacramento
Sacramento, United States
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Technology Malaysia
Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
School of Business Administration, Polytechnic Institute of Setubal (IPS)
Setúbal, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Department of General Psychology, School of Psychology, University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
Technical University of Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health
University of Reading
Reading, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Employee Well-being and Health