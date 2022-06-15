Scope

The Work Motivation and Participation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the factors that influence behavior in work settings.

The Work Motivation and Participation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of organizational psychology, which explore the connections between motivation, participation, and work-related outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Antecedents of work attitudes and motivation, such as individual differences, affect and emotion, personality traits, goals, beliefs, and perceptions

Antecedents of employee behavior, spanning the employee lifecycle, from recruitment to turnover or retirement

Development, integration, and critical evaluation of theories of attitudes and motivation, including their application and challenges in work settings

Evaluation of interventions aimed at improving work attitudes, motivation, or other aspects of workplace behavior (e.g., emotional regulation), including assessments of their efficacy, effectiveness, or efficiency

Investigations of proximal and distal influences on work attitudes, motivation, and outcomes, such as contextual factors, leadership, and management practices

Submissions should offer in-depth insights into the factors that shape the direction, intensity, and persistence of behavior in organizational contexts

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Submissions that do not focus on work-related attitudes and behaviors or that fall outside the scope of understanding these processes in the workplace will not be considered. While a wide range of methodological approaches, both qualitative and quantitative, are welcomed, alignment with the section’s central focus is essential. Replication studies are also considered, provided they extend prior findings and offer added value to the field.

As a multidisciplinary platform, this section is committed to disseminating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful research discoveries in organizational psychology to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the global community.