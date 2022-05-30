rizqi nur'aini a'yuninnisa
Faculty of Psychology, Gadjah Mada University
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Faculty of Psychology, Gadjah Mada University
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Rey Juan Carlos University
Móstoles, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Deusto
Bilbao, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Emory University
Atlanta, United States
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Escola de Administração da Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV-EAESP)
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Afeka College of Engineering
Tel Aviv, Israel
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Faculty of Psychology and Education, University of Deusto
Bilbao, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Rey Juan Carlos University
Móstoles, Spain
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Economics in Bratislava
Bratislava, Slovakia
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of Central Florida
Orlando, United States
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Zayed University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Wilmington, United States
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation
Department of Psychology, College of Sciences and Mathematics, West Chester University
West Chester, United States
Community Reviewer
Work Motivation and Participation