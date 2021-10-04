Scope

The Antiparasitic Drugs and Drug Resistance section is dedicated to publishing manuscripts focused on advancing knowledge to improve drug treatment, and to detect and limit drug resistance of parasitic infections.

Led by Prof. Richard Martin from Iowa State University, the Antiparasitic Drugs and Drug Resistance section welcomes submissions in the various domains of parasitology, which contribute to enhancing our understanding of antiparasitic drugs and drug resistance mechanisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical evaluation of drugs, drug combinations, and drug interactions

drug development, including mode of action, medicinal chemistry, screening, natural products, and toxicology

drug resistance

ectoparasites and vectors (with a focus on the parasite rather than vector biology)

expression and model systems for drug research

helminth parasites

molecular biology of parasite drug targets

protozoa parasites, including malaria

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, mechanisms, and evaluation of antiparasitic drugs and drug resistance in various parasitic infections.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of parasitic infections, antiparasitic drugs and drug resistance mechanisms, and drug development in humans and animals in relation to Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.