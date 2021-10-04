Scope

The Immunity and Immune Evasion section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of host immune responses to parasites and investigating parasite-specific strategies that subvert or modulate host immunity.

Led by Dr. Sheila Donnelly from the University of Galway, the Immunity and Immune Evasion section welcomes submissions in the various domains of parasitology, which aim to enhance the knowledge of host-parasite interactions and immune responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive and innate immune responses to parasites

host protective immune responses stimulated by vaccine candidates or therapeutic agents

immunological mechanisms associated with pathogenesis and pathology of infection

interaction between parasite products and host receptors

molecular pathways activated by parasite products or infection-induced host signals

parasite-driven modulation of host immune responses

strategies of immune evasion adopted by parasites

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about host immune responses to parasites and/or their products, contributing insights into the complex interplay between parasites and host immunity.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of host immune responses to parasites and immune responses in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.