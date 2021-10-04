Scope

The Molecular Cellular Parasitology section is committed to publishing fundamental and applied research across all aspects of molecular and cellular biology as applied to parasites, their interactions with hosts and impacts arising from drug treatments and/or genetic manipulation.

Led by Prof. Mark Field from the University of Dundee, the Molecular Cellular Parasitology section encourages submissions in various domains of parasitology, which connect fundamental research with applied studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development and adaptation to hosts

enzymology, metabolic pathways, general biochemistry

extracellular vesicles and their roles in pathogenesis

parasite-based mechanisms for immune evasion

omics datasets providing mechanistic insights

pathogenesis mechanisms

protein or complex structural analysis

vesicle trafficking, post-translational modifications, cytoskeleton - novel molecular and cellular mechanisms that provide insight into diversity

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about molecular and cell biological aspects of parasitology, focusing on the topics listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the molecular and cellular aspects of parasitology contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Molecular Cellular Parasitology section does not consider submissions in the context of general protist or worm biology if not directly applicable to infectious agents.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Molecular Cellular Parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.