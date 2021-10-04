Scope

The Parasite Diagnostics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on diagnostic aspects of parasitic diseases in humans and animals, including zoonotic parasitic infections.

Led by Prof. Lisette Van Lieshout from Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), the Parasite Diagnostics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of parasitology, which connect between advancing diagnostic knowledge and improving detection of parasitic diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence or computer-driven diagnosis

biomarkers

clinical cases, such as case reports describing the diagnosis of rare or unique parasites of clinical relevance

diagnostics on environmental samples, including water and food

high-throughput diagnostics

imaging techniques

immuno-diagnosis, including serology and antigen-based tests

innovative diagnostic procedures

lab-on-a-chip devices

microscopy

morphology

nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), including PCR, isothermal amplification, and other molecular diagnostic procedures

point-of-care diagnostics

quality control, including external quality assessment schemes

test evaluation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about diagnostic procedures and advancements within the context of human or animal parasitic diseases of medical relevance.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance all the diagnostic aspects of parasitic diseases, including zoonotic parasitic infections, in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

The Parasite Diagnostics section does not consider submissions in the context of reports dealing with plant parasites and studies regarding the evaluation and validation of therapeutics or vaccines, or with a focus on epidemiological surveys, without a clear diagnostic perspective, which should be submitted to one of the other sections of Frontiers in Parasitology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.