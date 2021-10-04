Scope

The Parasite Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on functional genetic studies of parasites across various hosts.

Led by Dr. Adrian Streit from the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology, Max Planck Society, the Parasite Genetics section welcomes submissions describing functional genetic studies, which encompass a wide range of topics and provide valuable insights into parasite biology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

functional genetic studies of parasites in medical, veterinary, wildlife, and plant contexts

gene function and interaction analysis through mutations, natural variants, or experimental manipulation

population genetic and genomic studies related to phenotypic traits and functional insights

reproductive systems and modes of reproduction in parasites

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the functional genetics of parasites and their interactions with hosts.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

Descriptions of new genome assemblies, the characterization of the sequence or structure of genes or gene products, pure expression studies or descriptions of molecular diversity are not part of the focus of this section unless they are accompanied by functional studies that fall in the scope of the section as outlined above. Such work should be submitted to one of the other sections of Frontiers in Parasitology. Research focusing on bacterial or viral pathogens should be submitted to another Frontiers journal.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.