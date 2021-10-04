Scope

The Parasite Vaccines section focuses on publishing research dedicated to the development and validation of new vaccines against parasitic diseases affecting humans and animals.

Led by Dr. Carlos Suarez from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Parasite Vaccines section encourages submissions in various domains of parasitology, aiming to address the challenges in public health, food production, and security, as well as enhancing the health and well-being of humans and animals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antigens eliciting protective immune responses against parasites

correlates of protection against parasitic diseases

development and testing of novel adjuvants enhancing protective immune responses against parasites

development, experimental testing, and validation of vaccines against parasites of humans and animals

understanding classic and alternative models for testing vaccines against parasites

development of next-generation vaccines against parasites of humans and animals

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about vaccine development against parasites affecting humans and animals, contributing to the understanding and prevention of parasitic diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and validation of parasite vaccines, public health, food production, and security, as well as enhancing the health and well-being of humans and animals in relation to SDG3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Parasite Vaccines to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.