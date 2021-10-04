Scope

The Parasitology Omics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of parasites through omics-driven approaches.

Led by Prof. Makedonka Mitreva from the School of Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, the Parasitology Omics section welcomes submissions in various domains of parasitology, which aim to explore advances in the various omics approaches applied to the entire parasitology field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applied genomics for diagnostics, prevention, or control

databases and tools for improving parasite genome annotations and resources

innovative multi-omics approaches to study parasite evolution, host-parasite interactions, and pathogenicity

metagenomics to understand the dynamic interactions between parasites and other microorganisms in host environments

population genomics to reveal differences associated with adaptation, pathogenicity, drug resistance, and clinical outcomes

complex interplay that involves the proteome (collection of the gene products) and /or metabolome (collection of biologically small molecules) derived from or utilized by the parasites

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various omics-driven approaches to studying parasites and their interactions with human, animal, or plant hosts.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of parasitology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.