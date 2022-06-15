Scope

The Integrated Optics section of Frontiers in Photonics publishes cutting-edge research on integrated photonic technologies, devices and architectures and their use in a broad range of applications, including data communications, imaging, and sensing. Special focus is given to the emerging and disruptive field of optical processing and computing, both in classical and quantum regime.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof. Sai Chu (City University of Hong Kong), topics cover both fundamental and applied research, broadly spanning across integration of unconventional optical materials, implementation of novel optical functionalities, modeling and design techniques for integrated optics, programmable photonic integrated circuits.

Submissions are welcome in the following areas of interest:

Integrated photonic technologies and platforms

Waveguide theory and novel waveguide concepts

Computational analysis and numerical methods for integrated optics

Active and passive photonic integrated devices and circuits

Modelling, design, algorithms and control techniques for photonic integrated circuits and optical computing systems

Co-design and co-integration of photonic-electronic integrated circuits

Programmable, switchable and reconfigurable photonics for advanced optical computing and quantum processing

Novel materials, metamaterials, metasurfaces, subwavelength and nanophotonic devices for advanced optical computing

Non-volatile switchable materials, optomechanical devices, optical memristors, optical memories

Nonlinear optical processing and computing

Generation, manipulation and detection of single photons and quantum states in photonic integrated circuits

Assembly, packaging and testing of photonic integrated circuits

Prospects, scalability and energy efficiency issues in optical computing

This section aims to rapidly disseminate scientific advances across the broadest audience of researchers working in the field and to provide an interdisciplinary forum for the international community. Research on neuromorphic photonics, photonic computing, and photonic neural networks is outside the scope of this section and will be better suited to the Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing section.