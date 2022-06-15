Scope

The Quantum Optics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of quantum effects in the field of optics.

Led by Dr. Val Zwiller from the Royal Institute of Technology and Dr. Michael Kues from Leibniz University Hannover, the Quantum Optics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of quantum science and technology, which consider theoretical and experimental aspects of the field as well as the bridge between them.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cavity optomechanics

hybrid systems

integrated photonics

logic gates

nanowires and quantum dots

quantum communication

quantum entanglement

quantum optics

quantum photonics

quantum sensing

single photon detectors

single photon sources

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between quantum effects and optical phenomena.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantum science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.