Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
The Seminal Plasma sTLR4/IL-1β Ratio as an Independent Factor Associated with Sperm Chromatin Condensation Defects
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 10 Jun 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 29 May 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Review
Published on 27 Mar 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Review
Published on 11 Mar 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 10 Mar 2026
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 12 Aug 2025
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 08 Aug 2025
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Review
Published on 07 Aug 2025
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Review
Published on 26 Mar 2025
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Review
Published on 14 Mar 2025
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 24 Dec 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Review
Published on 05 Dec 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Brief Research Report
Published on 26 Nov 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Opinion
Published on 18 Nov 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 29 Aug 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 02 Aug 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 28 Jun 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Editorial
Published on 07 Jun 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 07 Jun 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Original Research
Published on 28 May 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology
Editorial
Published on 19 Apr 2024
in Reproductive and Mating Physiology