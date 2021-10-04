Scope

The Environmental Interactions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between plants and various environmental factors.

Led by Dr. Matsuo Uemura from Iwate University, the Environmental Interactions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plant physiology, which aim to enhance our understanding of plant adaptation strategies and mechanisms in response to environmental changes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

approaches to improve plant growth and survival under environmental changes

elucidation of molecular, physiological, cellular, and ecophysiological responses to environmental changes

identification of genes and molecules that play important roles in adapting to environmental changes

interactions and communications of plants and environmental factors in the lab and/or in the field

omics studies to elucidate plant responses to environmental changes

studies for understanding plant responses to environmental factors in the climate change era

untangling pathways of response to and protection against environmental changes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about plant responses to various environmental factors and their underlying mechanisms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant adaptation strategies, mechanisms in response to environmental changes, and improvement of plant growth and survival, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

The section will not consider papers with merely repeated results that have been known in a different species. Papers that do not fall within the scope of this section, should be submitted to more specialized journals. Aspects relating to the scope of this section will include diverse areas of plant physiology research, and therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Plant Sciences.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.