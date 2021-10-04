Scope

The Molecular and Cellular Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the fundamental structures and functions governing plant growth, development, and adaptation to various stresses.

Led by Dr. Emmanuelle Bayer from UMR5200 Laboratoire de biogenèse membranaire (LBM), the Molecular and Cellular Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plant physiology, which connect the underlying processes at the basis of plant life and their evolution in response to the environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autophagy

cell division

cell identity

cell polarity

cytoskeleton

hormones

intra and intercellular trafficking

membrane contact site

organ development

stem cell niche

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biochemical, molecular, cellular, and physiological aspects of plant growth, development, and adaptation to biotic and abiotic stresses.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of plant growth, development, adaptation to stresses, and plant physiology in relation to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.