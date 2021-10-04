Scope

The Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the developmental mechanisms and evolutionary aspects of terrestrial plant organs.

Led by Dr. Patrick Laufs from Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE), the Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution section welcomes submissions in the various domains of plant physiology, which explore the connections between morphogenesis, growth, species diversity, and environmental responses.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomechanics

cell differentiation, expansion, and proliferation

cell fate and patterning

developmental mechanisms in response to environmental cues (biotic or abiotic)

evo-devo in model and non-model species, in a phylogenetic framework

evolutionary perspective on morphological and anatomical diversity

gene regulation

homologous and homoplasious traits

meristems and stem cells

organ regeneration

organogenesis and morphogenesis in 2D and 3D

reproductive development

signaling (hormones, peptides, mechanical)

vegetative development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanistic processes behind plant morphogenesis, such as the roles of cell proliferation or expansion in organ growth and gene function.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the plant morphogenesis and evolution, focusing on developmental mechanisms, growth, species diversity, and environmental responses, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

Purely descriptive studies will be considered if they provide non-incremental advances, by looking for instance at an organ/tissue not yet described or providing data at a new scale. Manuscripts analysing gene families only through bioinformatic ways will not be considered unless they provide novel hypotheses about the functions of the genes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of plant physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.