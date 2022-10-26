patrick laufs
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
Agricultural Research Organization (ARO)
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Associate Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
Adelphi University
Garden City, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
Charles University
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
School of Agriculture and Environment, College of Sciences, Massey University
Palmerston North, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology, Faculty of Forest Sciences, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Umeå, Sweden
Associate Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution