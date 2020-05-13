alireza amiri simkooei
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Marshall University
Huntington, United States
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Drumgrange Ltd
Chertsey, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
University of Stirling
Stirling, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Marine Mammal Laboratory, Alaska Fisheries Science Center, National Marine Fisheries Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Seattle, United States
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
National Institute of Oceanography, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Dona Paula, India
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte
Natal, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Laval University
Quebec, Canada
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Marine Acoustics (United States)
Middletown, United States
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Independent Researcher
Patras, Greece
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte
Natal, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Institut de Recherche Pour le Développement (IRD)
Marseille, France
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing
National Taiwan University
Taipei, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Acoustic Remote Sensing