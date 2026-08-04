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Southwest University
Chongqing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest and Ecosystem Remote Sensing
Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Forest and Ecosystem Remote Sensing
Chalmers University of Technology
Göteborg, Sweden
Associate Editor
Forest and Ecosystem Remote Sensing
UMR8212 Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l'Environnement (LSCE)
Gif-sur-Yvette, France
Associate Editor
Forest and Ecosystem Remote Sensing