Scope

The Agro-Environmental Remote Sensing section focuses on innovative remote sensing methodologies and applications that enhance our understanding and management of agricultural and environmental systems.

Led by Dr. Nicolas Baghdadi from INRAE French Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, Montpellier France, the section invites cutting-edge research and review articles exploring the innovative use of remote sensing technologies in the field of agro-environmental research and development.

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Precision Agriculture, eg. crop health, yield prediction, and soil analysis

Environmental Monitoring, eg. tracking deforestation, desertification, and habitat loss

Climate Change Impact and effects on agriculture and agroforest ecosystems

Water Resource Management including soil moisture, irrigation and watershed analysis

Landscape characterization and biodiversity conservation (e.g. habitat mapping and species monitoring)

Recent remote sensing technological advances in remote sensing and AI to improve the resilience of agricultural systems

Impact of natural disaster on agricultural and environmental systems

Technological Advancements and innovations in sensors and data processing for agro-environmental systems

Policy and Decision Support: Integrating remote sensing data into sustainable policy-making

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of remote sensing techniques and their potential impact.

Contributions that enhance sustainable practices and improve productivity using remote sensing innovations are highly encouraged. In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support techniques and applications contributing to SDG’s 2 (Zero Hunger) 13 (Climate Action).and 15 (Life on Land).