Scope The Data Fusion and Assimilation section of Frontiers in Remote Sensing will publish high-quality research across all aspects of spatial data fusion and assimilation techniques and applications based on various sources of spatial data (remotely sensed, field data, or synthesised data) that vary in spatial resolution, spatio-temporal coverage, sensor origins, and perspectives. The section focuses on the fusion and assimilation of data, both statistical and machine learning (including traditional classical based methods and recent deep learning techniques) methods. Areas covered by this journal shall include, but are not limited to: • Data Fusion • Data Assimilation • Data Sciences • Data Mining • Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) • Machine Learning • Artificial Intelligence for Data Fusion or Data Assimilation • Spatial Data Analysis • Spatial Data Modelling • Sensors Fusion • Data Fusion Applications: Urban, Agriculture, Forestry, Hydrology, Natural Hazards, Water Resources, Natural Resources, etc. • Data Assimilation Application: Climate, Health, Atmosphere, Ocean, Environment, etc. • Data Visualizations Techniques for Data Fusion Research submitted to this section must provide insights into data fusion or data assimilation, technology or applications. Fundamental works, methodological advances and application-oriented studies are all welcome. Review or summary articles on established or upcoming data fusion / assimilation techniques may be accepted if they demonstrate academic rigor and relevance. Reports that do not deal with spatial data or methods/applications do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Frontiers in Remote Sensing is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Remote Sens.

Abbreviation frsen

Electronic ISSN 2673-6187

Indexed in DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions, Figshare, Jisc, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Submission Data Fusion and Assimilation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Data Fusion and Assimilation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.