Scope

The Forest and Ecosystem Remote Sensing section is dedicated to publishing research that uses remote sensing to monitor, map, and understand forests and terrestrial ecosystems, including their structure, function, disturbance, recovery, and management. The section particularly welcomes studies that improve our understanding of how ecosystem change interacts with the terrestrial carbon cycle, climate variability and change, land use and land cover change, and extreme events.

Led by Dr. Wei Li from Tsinghua University and Dr. Lei Fan from Southwest University, the section welcomes interdisciplinary submissions where remote sensing holds an important place addressing various aspects related to forest and ecosystem monitoring and management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

remote sensing methods and products for forests and ecosystems (e.g., algorithms, uncertainty, validation, scaling, ML/AI, sensor fusion)

model calibration and validation with remote sensing (e.g., benchmarking, data assimilation, uncertainty)

calibration and validation of vegetation products (e.g., LAI/FPAR, biomass, phenology; cross-sensor consistency)

forest and ecosystem structure (e.g., biomass, canopy height, habitat structure)

ecosystem function and productivity (e.g., phenology, photosynthesis/proxies, vegetation traits)

carbon balance and carbon stock change (including disturbance-related emissions)

biogeophysical and biogeochemical impacts of land use and land cover change

forest disturbance, degradation, recovery, and restoration monitoring (e.g., wildfire, drought, storms, pests)

forest, ecosystem, and land management monitoring (including nature-based solutions and MRV)

biodiversity and habitat quality monitoring (e.g., species richness proxies, functional/structural diversity, habitat fragmentation, essential biodiversity variables)

Submissions should provide clear remote sensing innovation and/or application that advances understanding of forests and ecosystems. Area-specific studies without a clear remote sensing contribution are outside the scope of this section.

Through collaboration and knowledge sharing, this section aims to support research that informs sustainable ecosystem management and climate solutions. In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support research developments in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 15 (Life on Land), and 2 (Zero Hunger).