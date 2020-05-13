uğur avdan
Eskisehir Technical University
Eskisehir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Eskisehir Technical University
Eskisehir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Hacettepe University
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
RIKEN Center for Advanced Intelligence Project (AIP)
Chuo-ku, Japan
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
University of Twente
Enschede, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
University of Stirling
Stirling, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Earth Resources Observation and Science Center, United States Geological Survey (USGS)
Sioux Falls, United States
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Earth Observation Center, German Aerospace Center (DLR)
Weßling, Germany
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Yıldız Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Bülent Ecevit University
Zonguldak, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics
Nanjing, China
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
University of Exeter
Exeter, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
Department of Engineering, University of Naples Parthenope
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification
The Earth Observation Laboratory (EOLAB)
Paterna, Spain
Community Reviewer
Image Analysis and Classification