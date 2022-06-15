Scope

The Land Cover and Land Use Change section aims to publish research focused on understanding and addressing the impacts of land cover and land use changes on various aspects of the environment and society.

Led by Dr. Yuanwei Qin from the University of Oklahoma, the Land Cover and Land Use Change section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of remote sensing, which connect the understanding of land cover and land use changes with their consequences and driving factors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of the impacts of land cover and land use change on food security, energy balance, carbon cycle, water resources, biodiversity, and public health

development of new algorithms for generating land cover and land use change data products from multi-source satellite platforms

investigation of the spatiotemporal processes of land cover and land use change

management of land cover and land use change to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations

understanding the driving factors for observed land cover and land use change, including human activities and natural disturbances

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the causes, processes, and consequences of land cover and land use change using remote sensing technology and datasets.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of land cover and land use changes, and their impacts on food security, energy balance, carbon cycle, water resources, biodiversity, and public health (SDGs 2, 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, and 3 ).

Area-specific studies without a clear connection to remote sensing applications are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Land Cover and Land Use Change to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.