yuanwei qin
Hohai University
Nanjing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Lund University
Lund, Sweden
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Institut de Recherche Pour le Développement (IRD)
Montpellier, France
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences
Haikou, China
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Çukurova University
Adana, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
South China Agricultural University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Research Institute on Terrestrial Ecosystems, National Research Council (CNR)
Porano, Italy
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Land Cover and Land Use Change