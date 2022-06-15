Scope

The Lidar Sensing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of lidar remote sensing for various environments.

Led by Prof. Massimo Menenti from Delft University of Technology and Dr. Zhien Wang from Stony Brook University, the Lidar Sensing section welcomes submissions in the various domains of lidar remote sensing, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bathymetry and oceanography

changes in the soil – vegetation system

earth system process study using lidar sensing measurements

global trace gas, aerosol, cloud, temperature, and wind distributions

innovative instrumentations and data analysis methods

land surface properties and processes

lidar sensing theory and concept

lidar sensing to address environmental issues at policy-relevant scales

model validation and assimilation using lidar data

monitoring of the cryosphere

new laser and scanning techniques

operational lidar applications in weather, climate, air quality, and renewable energy

operational use of lidar scanning in forestry

planetary boundary layer properties and processes

terrestrial, airborne, and spaceborne platforms

upper atmosphere and space-weather

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of lidar sensing techniques and technologies. In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the lidar remote sensing in support of sustainable development goals 6, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, and 15.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lidar remote sensing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.