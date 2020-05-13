Main content

Scope The Lidar Sensing section of Frontiers in Remote Sensing publishes high-quality fundamental and applied contributions across the field of lidar remote sensing theory, instrumentation, and applications for terrestrial environments, the atmosphere and oceans. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: ·New laser and scanning techniques ·Lidar sensing theory and concept ·Innovative instrumentations and data analysis methods ·Terrestrial, airborne and spaceborne platforms ·Land surface properties and processes ·Bathymetry and oceanography ·Planetary Boundary Layer and renewable energy ·Global trace gas, aerosol, cloud, temperature, and wind distributions ·Upper atmosphere and space-weather ·Earth system modelling using lidar sensing measurements ·Operational lidar applications in weather, climate, and air quality ·Operational use of lidar scanning in forestry ·Lidar sensing to address environmental issues at policy-relevant scales The section welcomes contributions combining lidar measurements with process understanding and / or sustainable use. We encourage papers that present proof of concept studies using new methods and papers that bridge the gap between proof of concept and widespread application and commercialization. Review articles of relevant topics, opinion pieces as well as papers describing emerging topics in the field of lidar sensing are also welcome. Frontiers in Remote Sensing is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Remote Sens.

Abbreviation frsen

Electronic ISSN 2673-6187

Indexed in DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions, Figshare, Jisc, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Submission Lidar Sensing welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Lidar Sensing, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.