zulkiflee abd latif
MARA University of Technology
Shah Alam, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
MARA University of Technology
Shah Alam, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of the Free State
Bloemfontein, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Department of Information and Electrical Engineering and Applied Mathematics, University of Salerno
Fisciano (SA), Italy
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of the Free State
Bloemfontein, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD)
Johannesburg, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Yıldız Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
IFAPA Centro Alameda del Obispo
Córdoba, Spain
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Mary Immaculate College
Limerick, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
UiT The Arctic University of Norway
Tromsø, Norway
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Yıldız Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging
Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Plymouth, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Multi- and Hyper-Spectral Imaging