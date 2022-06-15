Scope

The Terrestrial Water Cycle section is dedicated to publishing research focused on utilizing remote sensing observations to study the movement and distribution of water on land.

Led by Dr. Frédéric Frappart from INRAE Nouvelle-Aquitaine Bordeaux, the Terrestrial Water Cycle section welcomes submissions in the various domains of remote sensing, which connect the understanding of water cycle processes and their applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

evapotranspiration monitoring for water resource management and drought monitoring

groundwater monitoring to understand water table dynamics and drought impacts on aquifers

land cover and land use change analysis to assess their impact on the terrestrial water cycle

land surface energy balance analysis to understand energy and water cycles

land surface modeling for simulating and predicting land surface processes

remote sensing of soil moisture for agriculture, hydrology, and climate studies

snow cover monitoring for water resource management, flood forecasting, and climate change studies

surface water monitoring to assess water availability and identify potential issues

water quality assessment using satellite imagery for aquatic ecosystem monitoring and pollution detection

wetland mapping and monitoring for conservation efforts and understanding their role in the water cycle

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the movement and distribution of water on land, as well as the applications and implications of these processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which advance research in the terrestrial water cycle in relation to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

Area-specific studies without a clear connection to remote sensing applications are outside the scope of this section. Studies examining interaction of human and water systems such as system dynamics or socio-hydrological approaches should be submitted to our sister journal, Frontiers in Water.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of remote sensing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.