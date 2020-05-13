frédéric frappart
INRAE Nouvelle-Aquitaine Bordeaux
Bordeaux, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
St. Paul, United States
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology
Gwangju, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Southwest Jiaotong University
Chengdu, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Institut de Recherche Pour le Développement (IRD)
Marseille, France
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Department of Remote Sensing, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research—UFZ
Leipzig, Germany
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
San Sebastián University
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
California Department of Water Resources
West Sacramento, United States
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Zhengzhou University
Zhengzhou, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
University of Concepcion
Concepción, Chile
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Tongji University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle
Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Terrestrial Water Cycle