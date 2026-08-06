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Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Research Assessment
University of Northern British Columbia Canada
Prince George, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Research Methods
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Patent Analytics