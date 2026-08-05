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Wuhan University
Wuhan, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Scholarly Communication
Western University
London, Canada
Associate Editor
Scholarly Communication
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Split
Split, Croatia
Associate Editor
Scholarly Communication
Institute of Information Science and Technologies Alessandro Faedo, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Scholarly Communication