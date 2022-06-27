Main content

Mission & scope A sound understanding of what drives research excellence and how one may effectively communicate and evaluate research outcomes in a broad context is fundamental to all disciplines. Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics aims to provide an open access forum for the study of measuring, evaluating, and improving the efficiency, reliability, and transparency of research and innovation in all areas of scientific inquiry and applications.



The journal welcomes contributions that may transcend the boundary of a particular discipline or a specific field of study and bring profound theoretical and practical implications to research and innovation in a broader context. For instance, while primary lung cancer research may be outside our scope, studies of the effectiveness of research processes, research assessment, research policies, and scholarly communications in lung cancer research would be highly relevant.



The journal provides an open and extensible forum for a wide range of diverse studies of various aspects of research: theories and methodologies of research and research communities; metrics, tools, resources, and enabling technologies concerning the study and management of research and innovation; and applications, communication, policy, best practices in a broad context. Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is composed of the following Specialty Sections: Patent Analytics

Research Assessment

Research Methods

Research Policy and Strategic Management

Scholarly Communication

Text-mining and Literature-based Discovery The specialty sections of Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics welcome submission of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics, authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.