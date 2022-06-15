Mission & scope

Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is a multidisciplinary journal exploring the different methods and assessment techniques which drive improvements to research efficiency, reliability, and transparency.

Led by Field Chief Editor Chaomei Chen (Drexel University, USA), the journal welcomes submissions in all areas of research metrics and analytics which focus on theories and practices that have the potential to measure, evaluate, and improve research quality, scientific inquiry, and its applications across multiple disciplines. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

• research assessment

• research methods

• research policy

• strategic management

• scholarly communications

• text-mining and patent analytics.

The journal is highly interdisciplinary in nature and encourages contributions from across all scientific boundaries that may bring profound theoretical and practical insights to research and innovation beyond a single discipline.

Submissions may relate to any field of study; however, they must clearly demonstrate relevance to methods of analysis, effectiveness of research processes, research assessments, and/or research policies. Studies which do not address research methods, assessments, or analytics in any way are not suitable for publication in the journal. Manuscripts that focus solely on the analysis of bibliometric data or the use of specific databases for research purposes, without a foundation in the development or application of research metrics and analytics, will also not be considered.

Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Find our Highlights from Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics 2020-2024 ebook here