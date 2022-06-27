Scope

Research Methods are a critical part of scientific inquiry. A research method may lead to a potential path from a research question to a new state of knowledge. The quality of a research method can significantly impact the quality of research. The transparency of a research method is essential to research excellence, peer review, reliability, reproducibility, and many fundamental aspects of research assessment, scholarly communication, and research activities as a whole. However, the study of Research Methods and Methodology has been subject to a tension between the focus on method and that of methodology, which can be characterized as theories of method, ranging from philosophical, sociological, to cognitive standpoints.

This journal’s specialty section will focus on Research Methods and Methodologies beyond the scope of individual studies and across disciplinary boundaries. We expect that a concentration of studies side by side on research methods and methodologies will help us to discover previously unnoticed patterns and regularities that may be too weak to be detected within a single field of research. Furthermore, we expect that this new dedicated section on research methods will promote cross-disciplinary synergies so that a proven or a promising practice in one area may be adapted by research areas further away. The adaptive process by itself is a process of creation that may transform and strengthen a research method from its intellectual origin.

Within the context of Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics, this new section further advances the mission of the family of research-on-research specialties. Equally, the new section stands at a unique position to cast a focused vision on research methods alongside the missions of our other sections. Our mission is to attract insightful, constructive, thought-provoking, and actionable studies of research methods and methodologies from any scholarly and practical angles. In years to come, our goal is to build the new section as one of the most representative, rigorous, and trustworthy resources of research methods.

This Research Methods section welcomes contributions on Research Methods and Methodologies. Specifically, it should be clearly demonstrated that a contribution is applicable to a good extent beyond a particular individual study. This section welcomes contributions on controversial issues concerning Research Methods and intellectual debates from philosophical, sociological, cognitive, and other perspectives. We welcome studies of qualitative and quantitative research methods, but we are also open to other ways to characterize research methods.

Comparative studies of Research Methods that address the same research question would be particularly relevant. Synthetic as well as analytic studies of Research Methods are welcome. A survey of research methods available in a specific field of research would be appropriate. It would be valuable if such surveys and reviews highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each research method and guide researchers how to select research methods.

A contribution that introduces new Research Metrics or Indicators would be within the scope of this section if these metrics are presented as part of a new research method.

As a rule of thumb, a contribution to this section should have a distinct focus on the generic nature of a research method or a research methodology; instead of merely applying a research method.