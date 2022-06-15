Scope

The Research Methods section is dedicated to publishing empirical, conceptual, and theoretical research focused on developing, utilising, evaluating, exploring, and analysing research methods and methodologies across various disciplines.

Led by Professor Ben Daniel from the University of Northern British Columbia, the Research Methods section welcomes submissions in the domains of research methods, tools, frameworks, metrics, and analytics. These aim to foster cross-disciplinary synergies and promote adapting proven or promising practices across different research areas.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

comparative studies of research methods addressing the same research question

data science methods, analytics and data visualisation

innovation in the advancement of research methodologies (quantitative, qualitative, mixed and Data Science)

new research metrics, tools or indicators as part of a new research method

pedagogy of research methods

psychometrics and instrumentation

surveys development and reviews research methods in specific fields, highlighting strengths and weaknesses

synthetic and analytic studies of research methods

systematic review methodologies.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the generic nature of research methods or methodologies rather than merely applying a research method. Contributions should be applicable beyond a particular individual study and relevant to the research methodology as a discipline of scholarly inquiry.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance SDG 9, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 17, Partnerships for the Goals.

It is important to reiterate that contributions to this section should have a distinct focus on the generic nature of a research method or a research methodology instead of merely applying a research method. Other areas that would be considered out of scope are (but not limited to) contributions focusing on research methods from a sociological, educational, or philosophical perspective that are not grounded in the broader context of research metrics and analytics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Research Methods to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.