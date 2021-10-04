Scope

The Non-coding RNA section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the critical role of non-coding RNAs in biological processes and their impact on development, differentiation, and disease.

Led by Dr. Chandrasekhar Kanduri from the University of Gothenburg, the Non-coding RNA section welcomes submissions in various domains of RNA biology, which explore the connections between non-coding RNA functions and their implications in cellular and molecular processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biogenesis of non-coding RNAs (short derived RNAs, short and long non-coding RNAs)

cellular localization of short derived, short, and long non-coding RNAs

non-coding RNA structure and function

non-coding RNA roles in transcriptional, posttranscriptional, and post-translational gene regulation

regulatory functions of non-coding RNAs in biological processes in normal and cancer cells

non-coding RNA-dependent gene regulation via phase separation

non-coding RNAs in epigenetic gene regulation

studies on non-coding RNA-mRNA interactions

non-coding RNAs in disease development and progression

non-coding RNAs and their roles during epitranscriptomics

structure and function of non-coding RNAs as intercellular communication elements

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of non-coding RNA research, including their biogenesis, structure, function, and roles in gene regulation and disease progression.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of RNA biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.