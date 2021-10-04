Scope

Led by Prof. Gerhard Reese from Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, the section Environmental Thoughts, Feelings, and Actions is dedicated to publishing cutting-edge research that deepens our understanding of how individual, collective, and systemic processes both shape and are shaped by the environmental challenges facing our planet. This section explores the complex interplay between psychological processes, social structures, and the natural world, with a focus on developing sustainable solutions that benefit all planetary beings.

This specialty section welcomes submissions that integrate conceptual and methodological approaches from social and environmental psychology and related disciplines. Research is encouraged that investigates how environmental thoughts, feelings, and actions emerge, interact, and contribute to a sustainable future. The scope of this section extends beyond the human individual, addressing the relationships among and between people, animals, and all elements of nature.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Emotional consequences of environmental crises, including climate and eco-anxiety, solastalgia, worry, and their relationship to pro-environmental behavior at individual, collective, and policy levels

Social psychological predictors of sustainable action, such as social and opinion-based identities, connection to nature and animals, values, environmental decision-making, risk perceptions, social norms, trust, conspiracy beliefs, temporal perspectives, and cognitive dissonance

Coping responses to environmental challenges, including emotion- and problem-focused coping, social support, volunteering, contact with nature, and individual and collective action

Social and educational pathways to environmental engagement, including environmental education, global citizenship, transformative learning, post-colonial perspectives, citizen science, community gardening, and solidarity agriculture

Interdisciplinary research bridging social psychology with fields such as health, economics, engineering, and environmental sciences—for example, studies linking nature experiences with health and pro-environmental outcomes, or examining how social inequalities exacerbate climate impacts

Environmental justice and ethics, including intersections with social justice, gender privilege and power relations, intersectional identities, intergroup dynamics, moral assessments of environmental actions and inactions, and the rights of nature and animals

Collective and systemic factors shaping environmental thoughts, feelings, and actions, including policy impacts, elections, social movements, and global events (e.g., wars, pandemics)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of environmental psychology, social structures, and sustainability, with a focus on the topics listed above. We particularly encourage research that integrates diverse methodologies, including experimental studies, interventions, surveys, qualitative research, big data analysis, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR/XR), and systematic reviews. Interdisciplinary collaborations across social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, and the humanities are strongly welcomed.

This section is committed to advancing scientific knowledge that supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

The Environmental Thoughts, Feelings, and Actions section serves as a hub for disseminating high-quality research that informs scholars, practitioners, policymakers, and the public, fostering collaborative action toward a sustainable and equitable future for all.

Please feel free to reach out to the editorial office with your questions, ideas, or proposals. We will be happy to present them to our Specialty Chief Editor.