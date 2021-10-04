Scope

The Gender, Sexuality, and Relationships section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the complex and dynamic aspects of these social constructs and phenomena.

Led by Dr. Maria Giuseppina Pacilli from the University of Perugia and Dr. Rachel Calogero from Western University, the Gender, Sexuality, and Relationships section welcomes submissions in the various domains of social psychology, which connect diverse perspectives and advance knowledge in these areas.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cultural, contextual, and ideological influences on gender, sexuality, and relationships

intersections of gender, sexuality, and relationships with other social constructs and phenomena

methodological approaches and perspectives used by social psychologists to study these sub-areas

social psychological concepts, theories, and processes within gender, sexuality, and relationship contexts

theoretical approaches to understanding gender, sexuality, and relationships

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay of gender, sexuality, and relationships within social psychology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of gender, sexuality, and relationships in social psychology, and SDGs 5 (Gender Equality) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.