Scope

The Intergroup Relations and Group Processes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the psychological aspects of relations between and within groups.

Led by Dr. Kimberly Rios from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Intergroup Relations and Group Processes section welcomes submissions in the various domains of social psychology, which connect the understanding of group dynamics and intergroup relations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but are not limited to:

cultural differences

intragroup dynamics

organizational behavior

power and status

social identity

stereotyping and prejudice

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between group processes and intergroup relations, as well as their practical and theoretical implications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.