Mission & scope

Frontiers in Soil Science provides a forum for research excellence in all aspects of soil science. Indexed in the DOAJ, Scopus and Web of Science (ESCI), the journal publishes articles on agriculture, biofuel, and forest production systems, but also those associated with natural ecosystems from all latitudes.

Led by Field Chief Editor Professor Davey Jones (Bangor University, UK), Frontiers in Soil Sciences complements our sister journals in the life sciences, Frontiers in Agronomy and Frontiers in Plant Science. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

pedometrics

plant-soil-microbial interactions

soil biogeochemistry & nutrient cycling

soil biology, ecosystems and biodiversity

soil hydrology

soil management

soil organic matter dynamics and carbon sequestration

soil pollution & remediation

soil quality

soils and human health.

The journal invites article submissions in soil chemistry, physics, and biology, as well as pedology and soil classification and characterization.

Submissions that improve our fundamental mechanistic understanding of soil and submissions covering applied aspects of soil science are welcome. Novel methods and techniques for characterizing soils will also be considered, ranging from field and laboratory experimental approaches through to bioinformatic, statistical and advanced data analysis techniques. The editors are especially interested in manuscripts covering plant-soil-microbial interactions, soil informatics or the mathematical modelling of soil processes. Submissions that advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 15: life on land; and SDG 2: zero hunger, are also welcome.

All studies must significantly contribute to the advancement of soil science, deepen knowledge in the subject and present new insights.

Manuscripts that focus solely on the measurement or quantification of soil organic carbon without a fundamental basis in broader soil science themes such as soil health, soil fertility, or soil-climate interactions are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that do not provide new insights into soil processes, soil management, or the role of soil in ecosystems are also outside the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Soil Science is committed to advancing developments in the field of soil science by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.