Mission & scope

Frontiers in Soil Science provides a forum for research excellence in all aspects of soil science. We welcome article submissions in the traditional fields of soil chemistry, physics, and biology as well as those involved in pedology and soil classification. In addition, we invite submissions that improve our fundamental mechanistic understanding of soil functioning as well as those associated with more applied aspects of soil management, including urban soils. The journal considers articles submitted on agriculture, biofuel and forest production systems, but also those associated with natural ecosystems from all latitudes. Submissions on novel methods and techniques for characterizing soils will also be considered, ranging from field and laboratory experimental approaches through to bioinformatic, statistical and advanced data analysis techniques. We also seek manuscripts associated with the mathematical modelling on soil processes (e.g. nutrients, heat, water, xenobiotics) and plant-soil-microbial interactions.

All studies must significantly contribute to the advancement of soil science and concomitantly to deepen knowledge in the subject. We welcome original research articles, critical reviews on subjects of broad interest, mini reviews on topical issues, perspectives and opinion pieces. All contributions need to present new insights and attract broad interest in various disciplines.

This journal has been developed to complement our sister journals in the life sciences such as Frontiers in Agronomy and Frontiers in Plant Science.

For more information, please contact soilscience@frontiersin.org

Specialty sections and their Chief Editors:

- Plant-Soil Interactions

Prof. Davey Jones, Bangor University, UK - shared with Frontiers in Agronomy

- Soil Pollution & Remediation

Prof. Kitae Baek, Jeonbuk National University, South Korea

- Pedometrics

Prof. Sabine Grunwald, University of Florida, USA

- Soil Biology, Ecosystems, and Biodiversity

Prof. Tsai Siu Mui, University of São Paulo, Brazil

- Soil Biogeochemistry and Nutrient Cycling

Prof. Leo Condron, Lincoln University, New Zealand

- Soils and Human Health

Prof. Eric Brevik, Dickinston State University, USA

- Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration

Prof. Cornelia Rumpel, CNRS, France

- Soil Management

Prof. Abad Chabbi, INRAE, France

Other projected specialty sections:

- Soil and Land Degradation and Restoration

- Soil Mineralogy

- Pedogenesis and Soils in the Landscape

- Soil-Freshwater Interface and Wetland Soils

- Urban Soils

The Article Types and adjoining APCs that will be welcome are:

A-Type ($1900): Original Research, Hypothesis and Theory, Methods, Review, Technology and Code

B-Type ($875): Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Mini Review, Perspective

C-Type ($450): General Commentary, Data Report, Opinion

D-Type (Free): Correction, Editorial (for Research Topics), Focused Review (Chief Editor invitation required)

For more information about our Article Processing Charges (APCs), please see our Fee Policy page.