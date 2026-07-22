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Norwegian University of Life Sciences
As, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Soils and Human Health
School of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, East China University of Technology, China
Nanchang, China
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Faculty of Science, Kafrelsheikh University
Kafr el-Sheikh, Egypt
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Faculty of Agriculture, Kafrelsheikh University
Kafrelsheikh, Egypt
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health