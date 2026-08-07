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Bangor University
Bangor, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Soil Science
Jeonbuk National University
Jeonju, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Pollution & Remediation
INRA Centre Versailles-Grignon
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Management
Soil, Water and Ecosystem Sciences Department, University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pedometrics