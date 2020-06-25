davey jones
Bangor University
Bangor, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Soil Science
Jeonbuk National University
Jeonju, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Pollution & Remediation
INRA Centre Versailles-Grignon
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Management
Soil, Water and Ecosystem Sciences Department, University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pedometrics
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration
Norwegian University of Life Sciences
As, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Soils and Human Health
University of Cordoba
Córdoba, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Biogeochemistry & Nutrient Cycling
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Biology, Ecosystems and Biodiversity
Bahauddin Zakariya University
Multan, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
National Research Centre (Egypt)
Cairo, Egypt
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture
Washington D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Pedometrics
School of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, East China University of Technology, China
Nanchang, China
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Agricultural Research Institute (Chile)
Santiago, Chile
Associate Editor
Soil Biogeochemistry & Nutrient Cycling
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Soil Biology, Ecosystems and Biodiversity
Enugu State University of Science and Technology
Enugu, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration
Aligarh Muslim University
Aligarh, India
Associate Editor
Plant-Soil Interactions