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Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration
Enugu State University of Science and Technology
Enugu, Nigeria
Associate Editor
Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration
Mohammed VI Polytechnic University
Ben Guerir, Morocco
Associate Editor
Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration
University of Basilicata
Potenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Soil Organic Matter Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration